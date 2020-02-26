|
Charles A. Ellis, Sr., 76, of Collingdale and formerly of SW Phila., died Feb. 25, 2020. Son of the late Andrew Ellis and Elizabeth Ellis Holmes. Mr. Ellis was a 1960 graduate of Girard College and was retired from Prudential Ins. Co. Charles was the husband of the late, Joanne (nee Morrone) who died in 1985. Charley was a 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Ellis; children, Charles Jr., Christine Switliski, Denise McNamara, Joseph Sr., Anthony, David; step-children, Adda Farmer and Stephen Watson; 23 grand and 11 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law Adda Gontarz, and many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Sat., Feb 29, 2020 at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main St., Darby, PA 19023. Viewing 9:30-10:45am and Mass 11:00am. Burial Holy Cross Cem. Arr. by Marvil Funeral Home www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2020