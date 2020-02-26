Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
Charles A. Ellis, Sr., 76, of Collingdale and formerly of SW Phila., died Feb. 25, 2020. Son of the late Andrew Ellis and Elizabeth Ellis Holmes. Mr. Ellis was a 1960 graduate of Girard College and was retired from Prudential Ins. Co. Charles was the husband of the late, Joanne (nee Morrone) who died in 1985. Charley was a 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Ellis; children, Charles Jr., Christine Switliski, Denise McNamara, Joseph Sr., Anthony, David; step-children, Adda Farmer and Stephen Watson; 23 grand and 11 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law Adda Gontarz, and many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Sat., Feb 29, 2020 at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main St., Darby, PA 19023. Viewing 9:30-10:45am and Mass 11:00am. Burial Holy Cross Cem. Arr. by Marvil Funeral Home www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2020
