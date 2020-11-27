Charles A. “Chuck” Grassano, of Aston, passed peacefully on November 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Chuck graduated from Ridley High School in 1964, earned his bachelor’s degree from Widener – Pennsylvania Military College in 1968, and later his Master of Education from West Chester University. In 1968, he began his career in the Penn-Delco School District, teaching English and coaching soccer, football, and starting the wrestling program at Northley Middle School. “G”, as many of his student-athletes called him, became an English teacher and the head wrestling coach at Sun Valley High School in 1972, where he remained until his retirement in 2004. Over the course of his career, he amassed over 300 career wins, including undefeated seasons in 1975 and 1985. He was recognized for his achievements through his induction into five Halls of Fame: Sun Valley, Aston Sports, Delaware County, Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches; and, most recently in 2019, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, earning the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award. G managed Knowlton Swim Club for over 30 years during his summers. In addition to the students and athletes whose lives he touched, he also impacted all who worked with him, and the Knowlton and Linvilla communities. He was also a member of the PIAA Officials and NCAA Officials, and umpired high school and college baseball, and refereed wrestling. He also coached soccer at the middle school and high school for many years. Chuck belonged to the Aston Lions Club and the Aston Knights of Columbus, and was a devout parishioner at the Church of St. Joseph in Aston. After his retirement, Chuck worked at D’Anjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, continued managing at Knowlton, umpiring, coaching his son’s baseball teams, and taught English as a Second Language at Delaware County Community College. Chuck was also an avid Phillies fan, having been a season ticket holder since 1968. He attended games and closed out Connie Mack Stadium, opened and closed the Vet, and opened Citizens Bank Park. He attended 50 consecutive home opening days for the Phillies. Chuck traveled to over 30 different ballparks with his family, and was in the stands for Roy Halladay’s playoff no-hitter. As a senior in high school, he broke his ankle and met his future wife, Mary Ann, a candy striper, in the hospital. They later married June 20, 1970, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Following retirement, Chuck and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. A coach to so many, Chuck was also a dedicated family man to his wife, children, grandchildren, and nephew. We called him Dad, Pop, and Unc; students and colleagues also called him a friend, a teacher, an educator, a mentor, and a role model. Survivors: Chuck is survived by Mary Ann (nee Kryka), his two children, Kendra Campbell, husband Seamus and their two children Finley and Grady; Christopher and fiancé Megan; his mother, Catherine (nee Volzone); and his nephew, Jesse Murphy and wife Allie. Chuck is predeceased by his father, Bennie, his sister, Sandie Murphy, and niece, Cathie Jean Murphy. Due to the pandemic, Chuck’s services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. A scholarship has been established in his name. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chuck’s name to the Chuck Grassano Memorial Fund c/o Sun Valley High School Guidance Department, and mailed to 2881 Pancoast Avenue | Aston, PA 19014. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com