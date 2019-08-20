|
Charles A. Piecara, Sr., age 77, of Aston, PA, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home. Son of the late Edward and Anna (Nee Pennell) Piecara. He was born, raised and educated in Delaware County, PA. Mr. Piecara was multi-talented, experienced as a pipe fitter, painter, roofer and mechanic. Charles enjoyed summers in Cape May, NJ, where he owned a summer home. He loved his family, friends and being outdoors. Father of the late Lisa Piecara Survivors: 5 Children: Charles, Jr. (Pauline), Debora Sta.Iglesia, Michelle (Jack) Bennett, Mark, Christine (Larry) Russo. Brothers: Ronald P. and Edward S. Piecara. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation: Saturday, August 24th from 8:30-9:15AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Mass: Saturday, August 24th at 10:00AM at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014. Interment: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, PA 19063 and/or St. Joseph Church at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019