Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffith Funeral Chapel Inc
520 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
(610) 586-2142
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Griffith Funeral Chapel Inc
520 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Griffith Funeral Chapel Inc
520 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ashenfelter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles and Mildred Ashenfelter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles and Mildred Ashenfelter Obituary
Charles V. Ashenfelter Mildred H. Ashenfelter Charles V. Ashenfelter, 90, and his loving wife, Mildred H. Ashenfelter, 91, both passed away recently. Charles passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 and his wife, Mildred, passed away peacefully and joined him in heaven on August 2, 2019. Both were residents of Naamans Creek Country Manor for the last few years and previously were longtime residents of the Holmes section of Ridley Township. Charles was born in Coatesville and was the son of the late Leon and Florence Ashenfelter. He was employed as an inspector at Boeing for many years until his retirement. Mildred was born in Coatesville and was the daughter of the late George and Hazel Hampton. She was a volunteer with the Taylor Hospice organization for a number of years and will be remembered as a woman who was devoted to her family. They were predeceased by a son, David, who passed away in 2010. Charles and Mildred are survived by their son, Dean Ashenfelter and his wife, Cindy; their four grandchldren; their eight great-grandchildren; and their two great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to their Memorial Service on Friday, August 30th, at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a visitation time on Friday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Their burial will follow at Edgewood Memorial Park in Glen Mills, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in their memory to Crozer-Keystone Hospice, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, Pa. 19064 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffith Funeral Chapel Inc
Download Now