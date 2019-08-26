|
Charles V. Ashenfelter Mildred H. Ashenfelter Charles V. Ashenfelter, 90, and his loving wife, Mildred H. Ashenfelter, 91, both passed away recently. Charles passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 and his wife, Mildred, passed away peacefully and joined him in heaven on August 2, 2019. Both were residents of Naamans Creek Country Manor for the last few years and previously were longtime residents of the Holmes section of Ridley Township. Charles was born in Coatesville and was the son of the late Leon and Florence Ashenfelter. He was employed as an inspector at Boeing for many years until his retirement. Mildred was born in Coatesville and was the daughter of the late George and Hazel Hampton. She was a volunteer with the Taylor Hospice organization for a number of years and will be remembered as a woman who was devoted to her family. They were predeceased by a son, David, who passed away in 2010. Charles and Mildred are survived by their son, Dean Ashenfelter and his wife, Cindy; their four grandchldren; their eight great-grandchildren; and their two great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to their Memorial Service on Friday, August 30th, at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a visitation time on Friday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Their burial will follow at Edgewood Memorial Park in Glen Mills, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in their memory to Crozer-Keystone Hospice, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, Pa. 19064 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 27, 2019