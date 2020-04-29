Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Barr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Barr Obituary
Charles Barr, 69 of Dagsboro Del, formerly of Marcus Hook PA passed April 13th surrounded by Family. Mr. Barr enjoyed fishing, gardening, sitting around a fire and spending time with his grandkids. He is survived by his wife Rose of Dagsboro Del, Daughters Karen Vance (David) Wallingford Pa, Kim Duffy (Mike) of Prospect Park Pa, Son Chuck Barr (Venus) of Brookhaven Pa. Grandchildren David Vance (Gina), Nathaniel Vance, Morgan Duffy and Michael Duffy. Brother in law George Hale of Delaware, 4 nephews and a niece. Funeral Private. In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to: Vita’s, 100 Commerce Dr., Suite 302, Newark Delaware 19713
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -