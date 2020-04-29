|
Charles Barr, 69 of Dagsboro Del, formerly of Marcus Hook PA passed April 13th surrounded by Family. Mr. Barr enjoyed fishing, gardening, sitting around a fire and spending time with his grandkids. He is survived by his wife Rose of Dagsboro Del, Daughters Karen Vance (David) Wallingford Pa, Kim Duffy (Mike) of Prospect Park Pa, Son Chuck Barr (Venus) of Brookhaven Pa. Grandchildren David Vance (Gina), Nathaniel Vance, Morgan Duffy and Michael Duffy. Brother in law George Hale of Delaware, 4 nephews and a niece. Funeral Private. In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to: Vita’s, 100 Commerce Dr., Suite 302, Newark Delaware 19713
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2020