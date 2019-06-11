|
|
Charles Carson Davis, lll “Chuckie”, suddenly on June 10, 2019 of Clifton Heights at the age of 54. Beloved son of Darlene “Midgie” Williams (nee Cellucci) and stepson of the late Thomas Williams. Loving brother of Thomas Davis and Darlene Thompson. Dearest uncle of Austin, Karl, Thomas and Christopher. He is also survived my many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. followed by his Funeral Service at 10:00a.m. in the Main Chapel of the D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. 19008. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019