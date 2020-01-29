|
Charles DeVitis, age 82, of Drexel Hill formerly of SW Philadelphia passed peacefully on Jan. 28, 2020. Charles worked as a truck driver and was the former owner of the Wheeler Tavern. Husband of the late Ellen DeVitis. Son of the late Charles and Jeanette DeVitis. Survivors: Loving father of Lisa (James) Carney, Jeanette (Turk) Kerrigan. Loving grandfather of Jillian (Bill), Jennifer (Taylor), Jaclyn, Jessica, Juliette, Krista, and Ryan. Loving great-grandfather of Mia and Joseph. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:30-10:45am at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Ave. Drexel Hill followed by the funeral mass at 11 am. Burial: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations: In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles’ name can be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kanas 66675 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020