D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Bernadette
Bond & Turner
Drexel Hill , PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette
Bond & Turner
Drexel Hill , PA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
SS Peter & Paul Cemetery
Springfield, PA
View Map
Charles DeVitis Obituary
Charles DeVitis, age 82, of Drexel Hill formerly of SW Philadelphia passed peacefully on Jan. 28, 2020. Charles worked as a truck driver and was the former owner of the Wheeler Tavern. Husband of the late Ellen DeVitis. Son of the late Charles and Jeanette DeVitis. Survivors: Loving father of Lisa (James) Carney, Jeanette (Turk) Kerrigan. Loving grandfather of Jillian (Bill), Jennifer (Taylor), Jaclyn, Jessica, Juliette, Krista, and Ryan. Loving great-grandfather of Mia and Joseph. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:30-10:45am at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Ave. Drexel Hill followed by the funeral mass at 11 am. Burial: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations: In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles’ name can be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kanas 66675 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020
