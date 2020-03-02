|
|
Charles Earl Wagner, age 70 of Glenolden, passed away on March 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his wife Linda I. Wagner and parents George and Ruth Wagner. Survivors: Loving father of Michele (Ed) Borcky and Paul Wagner, cherished grandfather of Samantha (Shaun Douglas) Wagner and Karolina Borcky, and great grandfather of Shaun Douglas III, dear brother of George (Lynda) Wagner and Robert Wagner, he is also survived by many sister and brother in laws and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Thursday, March 5, at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA. Viewing: 9-10AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 200 W. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020