Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Earl Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Earl Wagner Obituary
Charles Earl Wagner, age 70 of Glenolden, passed away on March 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his wife Linda I. Wagner and parents George and Ruth Wagner. Survivors: Loving father of Michele (Ed) Borcky and Paul Wagner, cherished grandfather of Samantha (Shaun Douglas) Wagner and Karolina Borcky, and great grandfather of Shaun Douglas III, dear brother of George (Lynda) Wagner and Robert Wagner, he is also survived by many sister and brother in laws and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Thursday, March 5, at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA. Viewing: 9-10AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 200 W. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -