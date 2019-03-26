|
Charles Eugene Mathues was born on St. Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1928 in Chester Hospital to the late Bella and Isaac Mathues. One week later he was baptized in the First United Methodist Church of Media. Growing up, his maternal Grandfather saw to getting him to Sunday School Class every Sunday, and Charles had a perfect attendance record to prove it. He joined Miss Marjorie Schaffer’s Dance Class when he was in the sixth grade and maintained a life-long interest in all aspects of dance. He graduated from Media High School where he was a member of the band and acted in his Junior and Senior HS plays. He entered Penn State that year, 1945, but only completed one semester when he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army to take advantage of the GI Bill. He served two years in the Army Medical Corp and was stationed in Valley Forge General Hospital. He returned to Penn State at the end of his service. At college he was active in the Roger Williams Fellowship where he met his future wife of 67 years, Joyce. He graduated with a B.A. Degree in 1951. He was a life member of the Penn State Alumni Association, a member of the Mt. Nittany Society, the Laurel Circle, the President’s Club, the Millenium Society, the Liberal Arts Development Council, and the PSU Nittany Lions Club. He and his wife gave over 100 scholarships to students in the Liberal Arts College and the Eberly College of Science. Charles was employed at INA/Cigna for over 32 years. While there, he was the President of the Employees Association and the Quarter Century Club. He loved Media and his church, The First United Methodist Church, where he was a member for over 60 years. He held many church offices, among them: Finance Commission Chairperson, Endowment Committee Chairperson, Stewardship Committee Chairperson, Trustee Secretary, and Pastor Parish Relations Committee Member. Charles was a Finance Teller and Auditor for over forty years. He started the Bear Ministry and taught classes in the Adult Ministries Soup Series. At his Florida Condominium, Charles was president of the Civic Association and at his home in Riddle Village he was a member of the Chorus, a Floor Rep and Vice President of Council. He was a member of the Masonic George Bartram/Paul Sands Lodge, the Howell Royal Arch Chapter and the St. Alban’s Commandary. Charles is survived by his wife, Joyce (née Knauss); his cat, Sweetie Mae; and numerous nieces and nephews. All who knew Charlie loved him and appreciated his gentlemen-li-ness, his courtly ways, his dry sense of humor, his generosity, and his strong Christian faith. Services will be Saturday, March 30th at the First United Methodist Church of Media (350 W. State St., Media, PA). Friends and family may call from 10-11 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Media Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Media www.firstchurchmedia.org or the Main Line Health Hospice www.mainlinehealth.org. Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth St., Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019