|
|
Charles Evans ("Deac") Allen, Jr.
Passed away on January 15th, at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving and caring family at Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Deac was born in Media on May 9th, 1938, and was proud of his lifelong residency. He graduated from Media High School in the Class of 1956. He then attended Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA. Following college, he honorably served his country in the National Guard.
Deac was able to experience a successful and rewarding career as a real estate broker, thanks to his knowledge of the Delaware County region coupled with his magnetic personality and celebrated friendships. He was at his best when meeting new clients, and especially enjoyed helping first-time home buyers find their dream home.
Deac was a member of the Media Presbyterian Church and a family member of the Media Swimming and Rowing Club. He was a very active member of the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the esteemed rank of Eagle Scout.
As a lifelong Media resident, he formed many friendships and impacted many lives. He loved a good time with family and friends!
He was the son of the late Charles Evans (Deac) Allen, Sr. and Rachel Graham Allen.
He is survived by his faithful wife, Shirley, of 57 years. Recently, he devotedly served as her guardian. Together they raised four thoughtful children: Charles Evans Allen, III (Wendy), Jody Allen Evangelista (Bryan), Jennifer Hall Allen, and William Bradley Allen (Tara). In addition, he was an adoring, committed grandfather to Isabella and Nicholas Evangelista; Zachary, Tyler, and Elizabeth Allen; and Evan and Jack Allen. He also had many nieces and nephews,a brother to Judith M. Allen, Virginia A. Higgins, and Helen G. Allen.
Second to his family, was his ardent love of the outdoors and his commitment to the environment. He had many memorable hunting and fishing trips to Canada, Montana, the Florida Keys, and the Eastern Shore. The family extends their appreciation and gratitude to the Riddle Memorial Hospital medical staff for the wonderful care he received. Their devotion to his comfort was truly outstanding.
Deac was a kind, honest, and loyal man, a true gentleman.
Relatives and Friends are invited to a visitation from 6-8 pm Thursday, January 23, in Media Presbyterian Church, 30 E. Baltimore
Avenue , and Friday 10-11 am,Funeral Service at 11 am, Interment Private.
In lieu of flower, donations made in Deac's memory to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, or the Media Youth Center, are appreciated.
Condolences:
https://www.jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 20, 2020