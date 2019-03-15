|
|
Charles F. Mohr, 88 went to be with the Lord at his home in Little River, SC. on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born October 12, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Florida Park, outside Newtown Square, PA. Charles was the son of Joanna (Wodarski) and Charles M. Mohr. He retired from Electric Tachometer Company in Philadelphia as an Industrial Printer. He was an avid bowler, loved to watch wrestling sing and play harmonica. He was a long time, active member of First Presbyterian Church of Springfield, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019