(11/4/1952-04/24/2020) On Friday, April 24, 2020, Charles Francis Bernard passed away at the age of 67. He answered to different names but, his favorites included Pop Pop, Dad, Chal and Chalie. Chal was born on November 4, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA. On June 30, 1973, he married Judith Ann Bernard (deceased). They raised four children – Christopher, Kimberly, Stephen and Douglas. Chal had a passion for coffee. He also had a huge sweet tooth. He loved to strut in his creative costumes and golden slippers every New Year in the Mummers Parade. He enjoyed the company of family and friends. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. Chal is survived by his four children and their significant others: Christopher (Tracey), Kimberly (Jeff), Stephen (Michelle) and Douglas (Connie), seven grandchildren, Christian, Jeffrey, Ava, Mariska, Madison, Zigmond and Jayden, his brother Louis, and his best friend Danny, along with several brother-in-law’s, sister-in-law’s, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the current pandemic our world is experiencing and what took Chal’s life, a virtual funeral and burial will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM. We invite you to join in for the celebration of Chal’s life via Zoom. If you would like to receive the link, please contact one of his children, or check back on the funeral home website at https://mcgfh.com. In lieu of flowers please be more like Chal -- and be kind to one another. And until we can be together again in person, maintain social distancing, stay safe and be well.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2020