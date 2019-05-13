Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Kish Funeral Home - Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 359-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Kish Funeral Home, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Kish Funeral Home, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
Interment
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 S. Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
Resources
Charles "Charlie" Fulmer

Charles "Charlie" Fulmer Obituary
Charles “Charlie” Fulmer, age 91, peacefully on May 11, 2019, at Naaman’s Creek Country Manor, Garnet Valley, PA, a longtime resident of Folsom, PA. Predeceased by his parents, Charles F. and Emily (nee Cizmarik), and brother Robert. Charlie was born and raised in Philadelphia, a 1946 graduate of John Bartram High School. He worked for Pantry Pride/ Food Fair for 35 years, retiring in 1978. In retirement Charlie enjoyed traveling the USA and trips to Harrah’s, Atlantic City. Charlie was accomplished at fixing things and built a vacation home in Galloway, NJ. He was a lifelong Phillies fan. Survived by sister Emily Fulmer Matics; beloved cousin Jackie Bruckler; caregiver/niece Emily Byrne; several nieces & nephews for whom, he was their delightful “Uncle Charlie” and many great nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends may attend his Viewing on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 12:00 - 12:45 PM at the Kish Funeral Home, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. A Celebration of his Life will follow at 1:00 PM, Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff at Naaman’s Creek Country Manor for their care of Uncle Charlie.
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019
