|
|
Charles “Charlie” Fulmer, age 91, peacefully on May 11, 2019, at Naaman’s Creek Country Manor, Garnet Valley, PA, a longtime resident of Folsom, PA. Predeceased by his parents, Charles F. and Emily (nee Cizmarik), and brother Robert. Charlie was born and raised in Philadelphia, a 1946 graduate of John Bartram High School. He worked for Pantry Pride/ Food Fair for 35 years, retiring in 1978. In retirement Charlie enjoyed traveling the USA and trips to Harrah’s, Atlantic City. Charlie was accomplished at fixing things and built a vacation home in Galloway, NJ. He was a lifelong Phillies fan. Survived by sister Emily Fulmer Matics; beloved cousin Jackie Bruckler; caregiver/niece Emily Byrne; several nieces & nephews for whom, he was their delightful “Uncle Charlie” and many great nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends may attend his Viewing on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 12:00 - 12:45 PM at the Kish Funeral Home, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. A Celebration of his Life will follow at 1:00 PM, Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff at Naaman’s Creek Country Manor for their care of Uncle Charlie.
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019