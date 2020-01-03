Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Charles Deasey
Charles J. Deasey III


1950 - 2020
Charles J. Deasey III Obituary
Charles J. Deasey III, age 69 of Norwood, passed away on January 2, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Son of the late Charles and Margaret Deasey Jr.; Brother of the late Francis Deasey. Mr. Deasey is survived by his beloved wife Maryellen (nee Murray); sons Christopher and Timothy Deasey; grandsons Ian and Kieran Deasey; brothers Robert and Jerry Deasey and his step-mother Angie Deasey. A proud Navy Veteran Mr. Deasey served tours in Vietnam and the Mediterranean. Services and Interment private. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020
