D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
3255 Concord Rd.
Ashton, PA
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
3255 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
Burial
Private
Charles “Chuck” J. Mullen, Jr., age 52, passed away suddenly on January 7, 2020. Loving son of Charles Mullen, Sr., and the late Lorraine Mullen, devoted father to Jessica Amber Mullen, and longtime partner of Wendy Booth. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, his daughter’s mother, Patricia Sinkus, and his two furry family members, Niko and Pearl. Born on June 4, 1967, Chuck grew up in Aston, PA, with his parents and surrounding family. He worked as a chemical engineer at Dupont for a number of years and more recently, had begun a new dual career as a Loan Officer at TJM Financial and President of Operations at Phoenix Recovery House. His family meant the world to him and much of his time was spent making sure they were happy and cared for. He loved to cook for his family and friends, shoot pool both recreationally and competitively, have movie marathons with his daughter, and breeze through books a day at a time. He had an immense love for animals - he enjoyed spoiling his furry friends and volunteered with Forgotten Cats Rescue for years. With his enormous heart and lighthearted personality, Chuck endeared himself to many. His infectious smile, quick-witted banter, and loving soul will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 2355 Concord Rd. in Aston, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 17, 2020
