Charles “Chuck” Jackson, 76, of Glenolden, PA passed away on July 3, 2019, in Deland, Florida. Chuck was a longtime resident of Glendale Heights and Sharon Hill, PA. A graduate of Interboro HS ’62, he enjoyed keeping in touch with his classmates and almost never missed an Interboro vs Ridley Thanksgiving game. An avid golfer and fan of Notre Dame football, he also enjoyed spending time in Clearwater for Phillies Spring Training. Chuck was predeceased by his wife Geraldine Minner Jackson. He is survived by his son Kent (Jeanne) of West Chester PA and daughter Andrea O’Neill (Bud) of Deland FL as well as grandchildren Chris, Gabi, Sarah and Eric. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wed., July 31, 2019, 6-8PM at Woodlyn Athletic Club (Formerly Woodlyn VFW) 1100 Jefferson Ave, Woodlyn, PA 19094. Memorial Donations in lieu of flowers , PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019