Charles John Bostic Jr.
1986 - 2020
Charles John Bostic, Jr. “ Chuck ” of Prospect Park, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 18th. Chuck worked as a carpenter for the last 16 + years. He was a skilled tradesman. Chuck loved spending time with his family, and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his wife Kristin Bostic (nee Cellini). He was the devoted father of Liyah Bostic, Ava Bostic and Charles John Bostic, III “ CJ ”. Son of the late Charles John Bostic, Sr. and Nancy Bostic. He was the brother of Amanda Bostic (Chris), an uncle to Gianna, JJ and Vienna, he is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday, September 24th from 9:00 am. to 10:45 am., at the D’Anjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Road in Aston, PA 19014. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:00 am., with words of remembrance closing out the services. Interment will be Private. To celebrate Chuck’s life, please join us at Tom and Jerry’s on Sunday, October 25th, from 4:00 pm. to 8:00 pm. Proceeds will go directly to his children.


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
SEP
24
Prayer Service
11:00 - 11:30 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
Interment
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
Nancy and Family: Our sincere condolences to you and your family. I will keep everyone in my prayers. Alice and Roman Harris
Alice Harris
Friend
