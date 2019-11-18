|
|
Charles L. Lapish Sr. “Rebel”, 93 of Spring City, PA, formerly of Crum Lynne, PA died Wednesday November 13, 2019 in the Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Clarksville, NC, he was the son of the late Charlie Sanford and the late Johnsie (Trivitt) Lapish. He went into the Navy at age 15 and served in WW2. He was a proud Veteran and lived the last 7 years at the Spring City VA home. He loved it there and was active with the Residents Counsel and everyone knew him and showered him with respect and love. He was the owner and operator of Rebel’s ARCO gas station, Crum Lynne. Rebel was very active in his community and was a member and past Commander of the American Legion F.A. Scott Post 777, the First Baptist Church in Crum Lynne. One of his best accomplishments was getting saved and turning his life over to God. Rebel was a big man that was never afraid to pray or cry or show his love. He will be greatly missed. Predeceased by his wife Joan G. (Grayson) Lapish; daughters Shirley Boylan and Stacy Byron. Survived by his children Joanne Sullivan of DE, Wayne Boylan of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Glenn Boylan USMC, Ret. of Downingtown, PA, Charles Lapish, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Charlene Mancini of Linwood, PA. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and he loved each one. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9-10am at First Baptist Church of Crum Lynne, 1130 Chester Pike, Crum Lynne, PA followed by his service at 10am. Interment will be in Edgewood Memorial Park Co., Glen Mills. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the church would be preferred. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 19, 2019