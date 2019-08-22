|
On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Charles Louis Marcarelli (Chas) passed away, at the age of 71. A lifetime resident of Lansdowne, PA., Charles was born on July 14, 1948 to the late Mary B. (nee Merryman) Marcarelli and the late Gaetano A. Marcarelli. Chas was a 1967 graduate of Lansdowne Aldan High School, where he could not have had finer classmates. He was on the football team, which was amazing, since at the age of eight, he underwent major open heart surgery, for a congenital defect. Majoring in Business, Chas was a 1972 graduate of Penn State. While at Penn State, he was Chairman of the Student Planning Committee. Chas was an environmentalist and also loved animals. He was drawn to music and the arts. As a kid, he enjoyed playing the drums and played throughout high school and college. After college, he became a Jazz Drummer and played professionally, spending much of his time in both California and New York. He also had the privilege of accompanying on drums, the great Jazz Guitarist Genius, Pat Martino. Due to spine issues, Chas gave up the drums, reluctantly. He then developed a Network Marketing Business. Chas was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Ann Marcarelli and his sister Mary B. Marcarelli Coldwell. He is survived by his sister, Helen R. Marcarelli, his brother Lawrence A. Marcarelli, his brother-in-law Robert Coldwell, Sr. and wife Donna, and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the Twentieth Century Club, 28 S. Lansdowne Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chas' memory to one of the following would be greatly appreciated: Lansdowne Aldan High School Alumni Association Schoolarship Fund, P.O. Box 226, Clifton Heights, PA 19018 or The Elwyn Post Community Center, 147 South Lansdowne Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019