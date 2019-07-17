Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Charles P. Burns, age 72, a 43 year resident of Garnet Valley, PA passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at home. Born to Harry & Mary Burns and raised in Upper Chichester, PA, Charles Graduated from Chichester H.S., Class of 1966. He later served in the Army during the Vietnam War receiving a Purple Heart. Charles was an Instrument Technician at BP Oil retiring in 2006. He was a member of the American Legion Post 951, Del Vets Post #1 and the Reliance Fire Company. Charles enjoyed growing tomatoes and caring for his garden. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Burns and a sister, Carol Burns. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jean F. Hartman Burns; 2 children, Chantel (Vincent) Walsh and Charles P. Burns Jr. and 2 grandchildren, Lillian & Patrick Walsh. A visitation will be held on Monday, 9-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 18, 2019
