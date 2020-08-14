Charles R., Jr., age 77 of Kennett Sq. on Aug. 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Teresa Mary Gillin; father of Charles A. Gillin (Dawn), Teresa M. Newell (Daniel) and Sara M. Sharratt; grandfather of Erin Marie Gillin, Madison Leigh Gillin, Mark Raymond Charles Sharratt, Matthew Declan Sharratt, Daisy Katherine Sharratt, Joseph Daniel Newell, Jordan Teresa Newell, Daniel Jacob Newell; brother of Richard Gillin, Marie Wilson, Gail Schwarz and Michael Gillin. A viewing will be from 10 to 11AM with a service at 11AM on Mon. Aug. 17, 2020 at the Longwood F.H. & Cremation of Matthew Genereux, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Sq. Burial in Sts. Peter & Paul Cem. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com