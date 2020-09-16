1/1
Charles R. "Rob" Sullivan
Charles R. Sullivan (Rob), passed on April 10, 2020. Rob was born and raised in Media Pa. and retired from Boeing Helicopters. He is survived by brother John (Karen); nephews: Jonathan (Evan, Tristan), Stefan (Lindsey, Samuel, Maxwell and Owen) and niece Katie (Olivia). His sense of humor and humble personality is missed and will never be forgotten by his family and friends. In keeping with his nature funeral services are for the immediate family.

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

