Charles Thomas Grasty, “Charlie”, 29, of Bethel, lost his courageous and heroic battle with cancer on August 25, 2019 with family at his bedside. Charles was born on August 4, 1990 to Charles and Susan Daliessio Grasty. He was a 2009 graduate of Garnet Valley High School and a 2016 graduate of Neumann University where he obtained a Political Science degree and was also a member of the Political Science National Honor Society. A huge history buff, Charlie was always seen with a book and was willing to share his knowledge with everyone. He worked, both as an archivist at the Newlin-Grist Mill and as an independent researcher. Charlie had an immense interest in World War II which led him to acquire an extensive collection of original World War II artifacts. This collection, as well as his extensive library, will be a legacy for many to enjoy. Charlie is survived by his parents, Charles and Susan Grasty as well as his loving and supportive brother, Thomas Grasty. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles, including Ed and Karen Cardow, Maryann and Bill Harden, Victoria Pompeo and Fred Grasty; cousins, Emily and Samantha Cardow, Sarah and Mike Brumbaugh, Laurie and Brandon Grasty and Gina and Gregory Pompeo, all who love him and will miss him dearly. His best friend and companion, Geneva Murray will always cherish their time together. Charlie is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Joan Daliessio and his paternal grandparents, Andrew and Mary Grasty. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service, 11 am Saturday, August 31 at D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd, Aston where there will be a visitation from 9:30-11. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that each of us live as Charlie did; think kindly of others, judge no one and respect all God’s creations. Charlie was large in both heart and stature. He was the epitome of a true gentleman. Arrangements by David A. Cericola Jr., Funeral Director. All inquiries regarding the funeral please call (610)304-3349
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019