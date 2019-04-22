|
|
Charles V. Mazza, DDS, of West Chester, fought a long, hard battle with strength and courage. He passed peacefully on April 5th at the age of 70 surrounded by his loved ones. Dr. Mazza is preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Jean Mazza. He is survived by his wife, Deborah; son, David, wife Vannda and grandson, Chet; daughter, Kathryn; brother, Guy and his niece, Angela; his sister-in-laws Mary Ann Mazza, Cindee McCallister, Linda Stendeback, Merle Werley and Kristin Jennings. He received his BA in 1970 from Penn State and DDS from Temple. He practiced dentistry from 1974 to 2017 with his last practice at The Dentists at Brinton Lake, in Glen Mills, PA. A Celebration of Life will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Project Stretch Dentistry. For online info and condolences, visit www.foundsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019