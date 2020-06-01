Charles “Chuck” V. Touey Sr. passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Mary’s Manor in Lansdale, PA where he resided, previously residing in Collingdale, PA. He was predeceased by his wife Jean M. (nee Ouellette) Touey in 1998, they were married for 37 years. He was a former parishioner of St. Joseph, Collingdale where he was an usher. Chuck was a graduate of West Catholic High School, Class of 1952, he then proudly served in the United States Navy, sailing on the USS Cavalla—244, submarine. Chuck started working at the age of 12 selling newspapers on 69th Street, Upper Darby, with his father and brothers. He enjoyed working at Brooks Printing Company on Erie Ave as a print press operator until 1975 and then started his second career working part time as a courier for the American Law Institute and other companies in University City. The part time job turned full time which he did for over 30 years. Chuck also worked for the USPS Postal Service at the Philadelphia Processing and Distribution Center located on Lindbergh Boulevard and retired as a distribution clerk, LSM operator in 2016 with 37 years of service. Chuck loved his Philly sports teams especially the Phillies and the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He attended the 1980 World Series Game 6 and was rewarded with his picture on the front page of the Camden Courier Post the next morning. Chuck loved purchasing PA Lottery tickets especially the Powerball and Cash 5, handing a few out to fellow employees or someone in the neighborhood. After his wife Jean passed in 1998, Chuck started walking on a daily basis to exercise and could be seen walking around Collingdale and Glenolden especially walking to and from Briarcliffe pool in the summer where he had many friends. Chuck loved attending the Mummers Show of Shows, taking the bus to Atlantic City to try the buffets and spend his $25, and visiting his family and grandkids for the day in Ocean City, NJ. Chuck also enjoyed walking the track at Franklin Field and the Penn Relays. When resting, he could be found attending Mass at the Newman Center on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus or with the Little Sisters of the Poor in SW Philadelphia. He participated in the Men of Malvern, Six Three group for over 40 years. Chuck was the loving father of Jean (Patrick) Gavin, Charles (Alyssa) Touey, Jr., Dennis (Ingrid) Touey, and the late Stephen Touey; grandfather of Patrick (Laura) Gavin, Mary Catherine Gavin, Alura Touey, Alexander Touey, Aidan Touey, Caralyn Touey, Chase Touey, Tavis Wright, Zachary Touey, and the late Jean Marie Gavin. Brother of Joseph (Teresa) Touey, Paul (Grace) Touey, Maryann (John) Flaherty, Sr. Kathleen Touey IHM, Joan (John) Gallagher, the late Anne Marie (AL) Urevick, Vincent (Annette) Touey, John Touey, Thomas Touey, Helen Bellew and Patrick Touey. Chuck is also surived by his sister-in-laws; Claire Touey, Margaret Touey and Helen Carocci and brother-in-laws; Mara Bellew, James Ouellette and the late Albert Carocci. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass and Burial private due to the current restrictions. Contributions to Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143.



