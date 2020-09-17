1/1
Dr. Charles W. Hollenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Charles W. Hollenbach, 89, of Brookhaven, PA, passed away on September 16, 2020. He was a 1948 graduate of Media High School and later received a degree as Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Temple University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a volunteer docent in Independence National Historical Park for 25 years. Dr. Hollenbach was a member of Penn Lodge No. 709, F & AM, a Life Member of AMVETS, and an Honorary Member of the historic Carpenters’ Company of the City and County of Philadelphia. He was a Past President of the Keystone Podiatry Society of Pennsylvania, and a former Board Member of the Child Health Centers of Chester and Vicinity, and the Chester Human Relations Commission. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Schlosser Hollenbach; Daughter, Debra A. H. Lopchinsky (Ben) of Thornbury Township, PA; Granddaughters, Lauren A. Tiefenback (Jason) of Clarkston, MI, and Pamela L. Brieck (Todd) of West Chester, PA; and Great-Grandchildren, Bryce and Morgan Tiefenback and Julie Brieck. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: “The Carpenters’ Company of Philadelphia”, Carpenters’ Hall, 320 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. (carpentershall.org) Services are private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofunerealhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved