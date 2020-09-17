Dr. Charles W. Hollenbach, 89, of Brookhaven, PA, passed away on September 16, 2020. He was a 1948 graduate of Media High School and later received a degree as Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Temple University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a volunteer docent in Independence National Historical Park for 25 years. Dr. Hollenbach was a member of Penn Lodge No. 709, F & AM, a Life Member of AMVETS, and an Honorary Member of the historic Carpenters’ Company of the City and County of Philadelphia. He was a Past President of the Keystone Podiatry Society of Pennsylvania, and a former Board Member of the Child Health Centers of Chester and Vicinity, and the Chester Human Relations Commission. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Schlosser Hollenbach; Daughter, Debra A. H. Lopchinsky (Ben) of Thornbury Township, PA; Granddaughters, Lauren A. Tiefenback (Jason) of Clarkston, MI, and Pamela L. Brieck (Todd) of West Chester, PA; and Great-Grandchildren, Bryce and Morgan Tiefenback and Julie Brieck. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: “The Carpenters’ Company of Philadelphia”, Carpenters’ Hall, 320 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. (carpentershall.org
