Charles W. “Bud” Jones, age 78 of Glenolden, passed away September 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Lysbeth (nee Louderback); loving father of Todd (Renee) and Steve (Jodi) Jones; cherished grandfather to Nathan and Molly Jones; brother of Florence Colavecchio, Dorothy (Fred) Schaffer, Pat (Dan) Durning, and the late Robert Jones; and his sister in law Mary Lou Jones. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bud served in the Army in the Vietnam War Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Thurs. Sept. 26 11 AM Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N Swarthmore Ave, Ridley Park, PA 19078. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Ridley Park Presbyterian Church or Glenolden Police Department, 38 Boon Ave. Glenolden, PA 19036. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA)
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019