Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
For more information about
Charlotte Dunlap
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte B. (Konstance) Dunlap

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte B. (Konstance) Dunlap Obituary
Charlotte B. Dunlap (nee Konstance), June 27, 2019, age 79. Wife of the late Edward N. Dunlap; mother of Edward (Mary), Gregory (Roseann), Cheryl Levkoff (James) and Diann Hamilton (Christopher); grandmother of Samantha and Courtney Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to an Evening Calling on Tuesday, July 9th from 7 to 9 pm in the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Ave., Media. Wednesday, July 10th, Morning Calling at 9 am in church, followed by Memorial Mass at 10:30 am at Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: “The Philadelphia Zoo/Kidzoou Fund” in Memory of Charlotte Dunlap, c/o The Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19104, Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
Download Now