Charlotte B. Dunlap (nee Konstance), June 27, 2019, age 79. Wife of the late Edward N. Dunlap; mother of Edward (Mary), Gregory (Roseann), Cheryl Levkoff (James) and Diann Hamilton (Christopher); grandmother of Samantha and Courtney Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to an Evening Calling on Tuesday, July 9th from 7 to 9 pm in the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Ave., Media. Wednesday, July 10th, Morning Calling at 9 am in church, followed by Memorial Mass at 10:30 am at Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: “The Philadelphia Zoo/Kidzoou Fund” in Memory of Charlotte Dunlap, c/o The Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19104, Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019