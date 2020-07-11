Charlotte M. Harford “Irish,” 92, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord July 11, 2020. She remained at home and passed quietly into eternal peace. Preceding her in death were her husband, John F. Harford, Sr., stepfather, Charles Murray; mother, Catherine Murray; sister, Catherine, and infant daughter, Catherine Elizabeth. Born in 1927, Charlotte grew up in Wilmington, Delaware, during the Depression. She decided at an early age that she wanted to be independent and care for herself. Charlotte attended post-high school studies to become a paralegal. She was quite a friendly young lady and would grow her career and position at a law firm in Wilmington. After the end of WWII, she would meet and marry John F. Harford. They would have three children; John, Catherine, and Joseph. Unfortunately, Catherine would pass soon after birth. Mom enjoyed the Jersey shore and was especially fond of gardening and caring for her home and family. Charlotte was very supportive of her husband and children and will be remembered as a very determined woman. Surviving are her sons, John F. Harford, Jr. (Catharine) of Springfield and Joseph P. Harford (Karen) of Huntingdon, grandchildren, Ryan Harford, Leah Samane (Edward), Naithan Sheaffer (Tawnya), Matthew Harford, and Michael Harford, great-grandchildren, Norah Sheaffer and Harper Samane, and nephews, Robert Harford and Frederic J. “F.J.” Hueber. Charlotte loved her family, was devoted to her church and remained steadfast in her faith in God until her passing. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, July 17, 2020 9:30am St. Francis of Assisi Church, Springfield, PA, 136 Saxer Ave Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30am in the cChurch. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities, 222 N 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103 https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give/
