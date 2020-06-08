Charlotte Jane (Montgomery) Hagopian, 83, passed away June 1, 2020 from a heart attack. She was born September 23, 1933 in SW Philadelphia to Rachel and James Montgomery. She graduated from Bartram High School in 1954. Charlotte worked at Boeing and Westinghouse, volunteered at the Food Pantry at St. Stephen’s Church in Clifton Heights and was s loyal member of the church. She was a member of Schoolhouse Senior Center and Friendship Heights Senior Center. She loved her fur babies. Charlotte is survived by her sister Isobel and was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary, Ida May, Doris, and her brother James. Charlotte had special friends in her life, Ginny, Mary, Deanne, Connie, Donna, Kate and Kathy. Charlotte is also survived by her son Steven (Silvia), and grandchildren Joshua (Lisa) and David (Tiffany), and many great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by Toppitizer Funeral Home & Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill, PA. A private burial will be held.



