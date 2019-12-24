|
|
Charlotte Rose Mazzenga (nee Kleaver), currently of Drexel Hill, PA, formerly of Glenolden and Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia on June 5, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Margaret (Crowley) Kleaver, Sr. She was the loving wife of the late Louis Mazzenga. She leaves behind her cherished daughters, Lisa Mazzenga (Francesco Bellastelli), Maria Mazzenga (Raul Avellaneda) and Michelle Dupell (Craig) and beloved grandchildren, Joshua, Aric and Amanda Dupell. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Landon Varish. After graduating from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School, Philadelphia in 1953, Charlotte went to work for Bell Telephone Company before moving to Enterprise Tallow and Grease Co. in Port Richmond as a receptionist. After marrying Lou in 1961, she left the work force to be a wife and mother before returning to work at Cigna after her girls were in high school. She was a very vocal cheerleader at her girls’ softball and soccer games and later at her grandchildrens’ football, lacrosse, swimming and water polo games. They always knew where Mom and Mommom was during games! She loved cheering on the Phillies and Eagles as well. Charlotte also enjoyed her Catholic Daughters group, playing pinochle and Sunday breakfasts after mass with her lady friends. Charlotte is also survived by her sisters, Joyce Vinciguerra (Joe) and Patti Glim (Pete), her brother, Charles M. Kleaver, Jr. (Diana), and sister-in-law, Carol Mazzenga. She is also survived by many loving extended family members including cousins-in-law, nieces and nephews. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, Margeret Mehl (Charles), Dolores Perkins and Rose Vinciguerra (Tony), brother, John Kleaver (Celeste) and brother-in-law Gerald Mazzenga. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George’s Catholic Church, Lamont Ave., Glenolden PA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her name to a . In celebration of her life, please raise a glass of wine (but make sure it’s full!) in her honor.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019