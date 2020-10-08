Cherie A. Egbert (nee Mussington), age 62, of Swedesboro, NJ, formerly of Aston, PA, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, Class of 1976, and then attended Cosmetology School. Cherie worked in the customer service department with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics for 15 years. Cherie was a lifetime member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her family, especially to Ocean City, Maryland. Cherie was devoted to her family and her home. Daughter of the late Joseph T. and Lydia A. (Lutton) Mussington, Sr., sister-in-law of the late Wayne and Lorraine Egbert. Survivors: Loving Husband of 33 years: Randal M. Egbert. Devoted Daughter: Meghan A. Egbert. Granddaughter: Annabelle Rose Brother: Tom (Dottie) Mussington. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at 1:00PM at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 4010 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
Condolences: www.msbfh.com