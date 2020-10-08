1/1
Cherie A. (Mussington) Egbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cherie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cherie A. Egbert (nee Mussington), age 62, of Swedesboro, NJ, formerly of Aston, PA, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, Class of 1976, and then attended Cosmetology School. Cherie worked in the customer service department with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics for 15 years. Cherie was a lifetime member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her family, especially to Ocean City, Maryland. Cherie was devoted to her family and her home. Daughter of the late Joseph T. and Lydia A. (Lutton) Mussington, Sr., sister-in-law of the late Wayne and Lorraine Egbert. Survivors: Loving Husband of 33 years: Randal M. Egbert. Devoted Daughter: Meghan A. Egbert. Granddaughter: Annabelle Rose Brother: Tom (Dottie) Mussington. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at 1:00PM at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 4010 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved