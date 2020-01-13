Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Kissinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl A. Kissinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl A. Kissinger Obituary
Cheryl A. Kissinger, 57, of Morton, Pa passed away on January 7. 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Russell J. & Dorothy (nee Brooks) Kissinger, Jr. Cheryl was a graduate of Ridley High School. She had previously worked for the Ridley Twp Police Dept., Cigna and Boeing. One of her favorite places to vacation was Ocean City, MD. She liked to snorkel and enjoyed boating; especially sailing. Cheryl attended Christ Episcopal Church and was a very loving, giving sister and aunt. She was a great role model to her family. She is survived by her sisters Sharon Carey and Denise Kissinger. Also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends are invited to her Visitation Wednesday January 15th from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 followed by her 7:00 PM Funeral Service. Interment will be private. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -