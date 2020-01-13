|
Cheryl A. Kissinger, 57, of Morton, Pa passed away on January 7. 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Russell J. & Dorothy (nee Brooks) Kissinger, Jr. Cheryl was a graduate of Ridley High School. She had previously worked for the Ridley Twp Police Dept., Cigna and Boeing. One of her favorite places to vacation was Ocean City, MD. She liked to snorkel and enjoyed boating; especially sailing. Cheryl attended Christ Episcopal Church and was a very loving, giving sister and aunt. She was a great role model to her family. She is survived by her sisters Sharon Carey and Denise Kissinger. Also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends are invited to her Visitation Wednesday January 15th from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 followed by her 7:00 PM Funeral Service. Interment will be private. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020