|
|
Cheryl Ann Harris, age 67 of Linwood, PA, passed on May 14, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Chester, PA, she resided in Delaware County all of her life. A supervisor at the Franklin Mint, Cheryl worked in shipping and receiving, and also worked as a sales rep for Challenge Industries. Cheryl enjoyed spending time and dining with family and friends, yardsaling, shopping and lunching with her sister, and going to the beach with her daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey “Bud” and Florence Hewitt Harris and is survived by her daughter, Lyndsie (Steve) Jones; sister, Cookie (Jerry) Tompkins; grand fur babies, Ichabod and Indiana; nieces, Kim (Pete) Rossi, Jen (Mark) Anderson and their daughters, Emily and Abby, and Susan Tompkins. A Visitation will be held on Monday 2-3PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Memorial Service at 3PM. Interment is private. Donations in her memory may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 17, 2019