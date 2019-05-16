Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cheryl Ann Harris Obituary
Cheryl Ann Harris, age 67 of Linwood, PA, passed on May 14, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Chester, PA, she resided in Delaware County all of her life. A supervisor at the Franklin Mint, Cheryl worked in shipping and receiving, and also worked as a sales rep for Challenge Industries. Cheryl enjoyed spending time and dining with family and friends, yardsaling, shopping and lunching with her sister, and going to the beach with her daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey “Bud” and Florence Hewitt Harris and is survived by her daughter, Lyndsie (Steve) Jones; sister, Cookie (Jerry) Tompkins; grand fur babies, Ichabod and Indiana; nieces, Kim (Pete) Rossi, Jen (Mark) Anderson and their daughters, Emily and Abby, and Susan Tompkins. A Visitation will be held on Monday 2-3PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Memorial Service at 3PM. Interment is private. Donations in her memory may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now