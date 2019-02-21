|
Christina (Brown) Couch, 70, of Brookhaven, PA, passed away peacefully February 18, 2019. Born May 24, 1948 at Media Hospital, she was raised in Gradyville. For many years her home away from home with her husband Philip was beautiful St. Maarten where she had to leave her cat, Jean, better known as “El Dopo”. Tina lived her life with her other “family” that she loved very much on St. Maarten. So many times she told us, they are like my kids, they are my family to me, she loved so many people on the island. She was predeceased by her parents Marion (Brownie) and Hallie Brown. Tina is survived by her husband Philip Cerami; their son Richard Couch (Summer); 4 stepchildren Patricia Cerami Field (David), Philip Cerami (Consuela), Edward Cerami (Amanda), and Cathleen Cerami Byrne (Steve); and 8 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Nellie Truitt, Patricia Butler, Rita Simpson, Frances Worrell, Nancy McGehean, and her brothers Robert Brown and William Brown. At Tina’s request she was baptized before she died and gave herself up to God’s Salvation. A Memorial Mass will take place Monday 10:30am at Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, PA, 19063. Visitation Monday 9:30-10:30am at the church. Burial will be held privately at Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to The Salvation Army Chester Corps, 151 W. 15th St., Chester, PA, 19013. Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019