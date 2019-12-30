Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Christina "Tina" Downs

Christina "Tina" Downs Obituary
Christina “Tina” Downs passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019, three days short of her 58th birthday. She was the daughter of the late, Leroy (Lee) J. and Mary E. Downs. Tina is survived by her daughter Amy Cedar and grandchildren, Kayla and Blake. Additionally, she was the beloved sister of eight siblings, Teri, Joseph, Barbara Jean Giacalone, David, Robert, Kimberlee Bossard, Brian, and Staci Grayson along with 17 nieces and nephews and 5 great-nieces and nephews. She most recently was employed by George’s Check Cashing, a family business and resided in Aldan, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 2 from 6 to 8 pm at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 South Eagle Road, Havertown, PA and on Friday, January 3 from 10 to 11 am, with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the . www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019
