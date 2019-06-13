|
|
Christine M. Anthony (nee Popiel) age 75, of Garnet Valley, PA, passed away on June 11, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Jessie (nee Kusiak) Popiel. Christine was a high school graduate of Notre Dame High for Girls, Class of 1961. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Boeing for 40 years. Christine was the beloved wife of the late Franklin L. Anthony. She was the loving sister of Paul Popiel (Mary Lou), Eugene Popiel (Judith), Philip Popiel (Bette), Ronald Popiel (the late Deborah), Mary Anne Juliano (Fran), Elizabeth Zelepsky (Mark) and Barbara Popiel (Dana German). She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Sunday evening, June 16, 2019, 5:00 – 7:00 PM at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600, and Monday morning 10:00 – 10:50 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2130 Franklin Avenue, Morton, PA 19070, followed by her Funeral Mass, 11:00 AM. Interment Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrgs. By: The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, Morton, PA, 610-544-0600
Published in The Daily Times on June 14, 2019