Christopher C. Pagel, 60, of Harleysville and formerly of Drexel Hill died on March 25, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia and raised in Drexel Hill where he lived most of his life. He was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School, Class of 1977. He also graduated from the Wireless School and Lansdale Business School with an Associate Degree. He was a plumber with Local 690 for over 30 years. He enjoyed all sports, especially College sports. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his loving companion Kathryn Grazel and many loving brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in his name to , 100 N. 20th Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be greatly appreciated; please memo “Maureen’s Mile”. “Died with a smile on his face”. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2020
