Christopher C. Pagel, 60, of Harleysville and formerly of Drexel Hill died on March 25, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia and raised in Drexel Hill where he lived most of his life. He was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School, Class of 1977, He also graduated from Wireless School and Lansdale Business School with an Associate Degree. He was a plumber with Local 690 for over 30 years. He enjoyed all sports, especially College sports. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his loving companion Kathryn Grazel and many loving brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass for Christopher will be held on July 21, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050. Remembrance will begin at 9:45 AM in the Church. Family and friends may visit in Church from 9 AM. Please observe social distancing while in Church. Burial to follow the mass at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Donations in his name to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 100 N. 20th Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be greatly appreciated; please memo “Maureen’s Mile”. “Died with a smile on his face”. www.doylestonetake.com