Christopher D. Ruhl, Sr., age 59 of Collingdale passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2019. Chris worked as a security system specialist for SEPTA for 36 years. He was an avid model railroad enthusiast and Ham Radio operator using N3GBJ as his call sign. He enjoyed attending Dickinson Theatre Organ Society concerts. Survivors: Beloved husband of Rita E. Ruhl (nee Hofner); loving father of Christopher Jr., Linda, and Michele Ruhl; dear stepfather of Willis (Christina), Jennifer, and Nicholas Bunch, and 6 grandchildren. Visitation: 6-8pm on Friday, June 26 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA 19036 and 8:45-9:45am on Saturday, June 27 at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 1402 E 10th St, Eddystone, PA 19022. Rosary to begin at 9:45am Latin Tridentine Mass: 10am on Saturday at the church. Conservative dress code is required for mass, (formal suits and dresses) Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 1402 E 10th St, Eddystone, PA 19022, the church will be hosting a blood drive in memory of Christopher on Sunday September 1st after mass.
Published in The Daily Times on July 23, 2019