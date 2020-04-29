|
Christopher Dougherty, 58, of Upper Providence Township passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. His greatest joy in life was his family, and he is survived by his wife of 28 years, Claire, their children Curran, Cole, Cameron, and Carys Lily, his siblings Kevin, Karen, and Thomas, Uncle Don, Aunts Kathleen, Theresa, Lois, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by parents Paul and Mary. A longtime member of the local business community and past president of the Media Business Authority, Christopher owned and operated his insurance agency on the corner of Baltimore Pike and Vernon Street in Media for nearly 30 years with his brother Thomas. A man of faith and love, Christopher shared many of his passions with his wife and children, namely a love for the Philadelphia Eagles, the 76ers, the Jersey Shore, and Bruce Springsteen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Christopher’s name to Saint Mary Magdalen Parish. The family will lay Christopher to rest in a private ceremony this Thursday. They plan to host a celebration of life once large gatherings of people are permitted so that all who loved and cherished Christopher may pay their respects.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2020