Christopher J. Carroll, 53 a resident of Brookhaven formerly of Drexel Hill passed away on August 26, 2019. Christopher was born in Drexel Hill to James and the late Betsy Carroll. He was a 1984 graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School. Chris was proud of his Irish Heritage and being the founder of Fans of Celtic Crush Facebook page. He loved Irish music and often attended concerts. Chris grew up playing for the Clifton Heights Boys Club and was a fan of the Flyers, Eagles and Phillies. He enjoyed movies, Pop Culture Trivia and European Football. Chris was a gifted artist with a great sense of humor. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. Predeceased by his mother Betsy (McKenna) Carroll and brother, James P. Carroll. He is survived by his wife Christine V. (Brosko) Carroll; stepchildren, Ashley M. Jameison, Brooke E. Jameison and Ryan P. Jameison; father, James “Breeze” Carroll Jr.; sister, Lara (Ken) Overk; nephew, Curtis Overk; Catherine R. Carroll and his pal Clancy Boy. Visitation: Tuesday 9:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church 3422 Dennison Ave. Drexel Hill. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Interment: Private In lieu of flowers contributions may be made at Milagre Kids School South Campus, 1000 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, PA 19081. Attn: Ann Koch Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 30, 2019