|
|
Christopher Korbel, 62, of Narvon, passed away at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was the husband of Margo Mahoney Korbel. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Frank P. and Veronica E. Fogarty Korbel. Surviving besides his wife is a son, Christopher Korbel of NJ; two daughters, Erin Korbel of Norwood, and Leigh Anna Korbel of Brookhaven; and two brothers and three sisters. Christopher had been employed as a lineman for Verizon for 38 years, working in the Greater Philadelphia Region. He was a member of Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland. Christopher enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 14, at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA with Father Shaun Mahoney as celebrant. Friends may call at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and at the church on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Christopher’s memory may be made to Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, PA 17555. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 12, 2019