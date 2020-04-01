|
(1941-2020) Christopher L. Dowling, Sr., age 79, of Wallingford, PA passed away on March 27, 2020 with his loving wife and daughter by his side. Predeceased by his cherished son Christopher Dowling, Jr. Survived by his loving wife of 56 wonderful years, Margaret “Micki” Dowling; his beautiful daughter Michelle Apple (James); his two adoring granddaughters, Heather O’Neill and Brittany Marshall; his cherished three great grandsons: Christopher, Colton and Rhys; and many loving siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Service and Interment Private. A memorial service will be held on a later date. Please check back on the D’Anjolell-Barone website for further details. Arr: D’Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2020