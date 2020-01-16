Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Christopher M. Nozilo, beloved son of Michael and Constance (deceased) Nozilo, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at home in Wallingford, PA. Chris is survived by his father, Michael; sisters Elaina Lord (Jim) and Janet Hedrick (Tony Davolos); nieces Stephanie Lauletta (Stephen Messina) and Stacey Lauletta (Ryan Walleisa); and great niece Josephine Messina. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Swarthmore Methodist Church, 129 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christopher’s memory may be made to any animal rescue group or to the Philadelphia Shriner’s Hospital for Children (3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140). Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020
