|
|
Christopher J. Roletter, 48, of Alhambra, CA (formerly of Upper Darby, Pa) passed away on March 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Gerald and Claire (nee Hughes) Roletter. Chris was a graduate of Upper Darby High School, an avid baseball player, a Phillies and Eagles fan, a very funny, loving, protective person in nature and devoted to his family. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Roxanne Lozano, brothers Gerald (Andrea) and Robert, sister, Michele (Matt McGrouty), nieces Melanee and Nora, nephew Oliver, Uncle Rev. Michael Hughes, O.S.A and many cousins. Family and friends are invited to his Visitation on April 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM at St. Thomas of Villanova Church – Main Campus 800 E. Lancaster Ave. Villanova, Pa 19085 followed by his 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Int: Holy Cross Cemetery Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019