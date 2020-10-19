(1951-2020) Claire A. Eissler (nee Feeley) age 69, died October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John C. Eissler, Jr., mother of John (Betsy) Garr, Michael Garr, Andrew (Megan) Eissler, Alison “Ali” (Katie Kane), Nhi Dang and Scott (Diane) Braddock. Sister of Joan M. Mumford, Janet Surowiak, William D. Feeley and the late Mary J. Pichule. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday evening 6-8pm and Saturday morning 9-10:45am at the Ruffenach Funeral Home, 4900 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Services will follow on Saturday 11am . Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donation to ALS TDI, www.ALS.net
would be appreciated.