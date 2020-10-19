1/1
Claire A. (Feeley) Eissler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1951-2020) Claire A. Eissler (nee Feeley) age 69, died October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John C. Eissler, Jr., mother of John (Betsy) Garr, Michael Garr, Andrew (Megan) Eissler, Alison “Ali” (Katie Kane), Nhi Dang and Scott (Diane) Braddock. Sister of Joan M. Mumford, Janet Surowiak, William D. Feeley and the late Mary J. Pichule. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday evening 6-8pm and Saturday morning 9-10:45am at the Ruffenach Funeral Home, 4900 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Services will follow on Saturday 11am . Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donation to ALS TDI, www.ALS.net would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved