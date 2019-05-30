Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Claire E. Anderson (nee Wray), 92, of Collingdale, PA, died May 29, 2019. She has been a resident of Collingdale for over 65 years, where she raised her family and was a faithful member of the former First Lutheran Church. Claire was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, who enjoyed gardening and needlepoint. She was a woman who cared deeply for her neighbors and friends including her four legged ones. She enjoyed time with family at the Jersey Shore and will best be remembered as that loving, nurturing, wife, mom and mom-mom. Mother of the late Joseph Anderson. Survivors: include her husband of 70 years, Joseph; children, Gail (Jay) Tress, Donna (Peter) Lunny, Karen (Kevin) McCormick, Nancy (John) McCullough; daughter-in-law, Margaret Mary Anderson; 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be 11AM Mon. at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, where friends may call after 10 AM. Interment: Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Contributions in her memory to Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063 would be preferred. Condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019
