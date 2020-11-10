1/1
Claire Hushion
Claire (nee Panek) Hushion, of Springfield, passed away after a brief illness on November 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving mother of Christine Hushion (Danny) of Media, Janice Fawn Oakey (Rich) of West Chester and the late Jeffrey Hushion. Grandmother of Andrew Scott, Grace Oakey, and Sean Oakey. Sister of Edward S. Panek, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service Friday, 7:00 P.M. at the Logan-Videon Funeral Home, 2001 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA 19008 where friends may call from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
